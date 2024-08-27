Winner Named in 2024 Lakeland PBS Station Vacation Contest

Last night was the grand prize drawing for the 2024 Lakeland PBS Station Vacation Contest, where the winner received a three-night stay at Cragun’s Resort near Brainerd.

All summer long, we’ve been announcing five potential qualifiers each night on Lakeland News at 10. Those who called us by the end of the end of the next business day then qualified for the grand prize drawing on August 26th.

Here’s a look at the numbers:

There were 295 potential qualifiers.

Of those 295 people, 184 (or a little more than 62%) called in and qualified for Monday’s drawing.

The 184 qualifiers are from 81 different cities and four different states.

As drawn by weathercaster Stacy Christenson, the winner of the grand prize drawing is Karen Frazer of Bemidji. Congratulations!