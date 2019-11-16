Lakeland PBS

Win-E-Mac Football Falls in First-Ever Trip to State Semifinals

AJ FeldmanNov. 15 2019

The Win-E-Mac football team was in it for most of the first half, but a strong surge by Mountain Lake Area opened up the game and the Wolverines won 45-6. Chaz Mootz has a full recap from US Bank Stadium.

AJ Feldman

By — AJ Feldman

