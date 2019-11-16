Win-E-Mac Football Falls in First-Ever Trip to State Semifinals

The Win-E-Mac football team was in it for most of the first half, but a strong surge by Mountain Lake Area opened up the game and the Wolverines won 45-6. Chaz Mootz has a full recap from US Bank Stadium.
By — AJ Feldman
Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.
Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!