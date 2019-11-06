Lakeland PBS

Win-E-Mac Football Expecting Physical Showdown at State

AJ FeldmanNov. 6 2019

The Win-E-Mac football team is preparing for its first state appearance since 1991. The Patriots enter the tournament undefeated and are feeling good about their chances against the best of the best in 9-Man.

Up first for the Patriots is a familiar opponent, the Warren-Alvarado-Oslo Ponies, who Win-E-Mac already beat in the regular season 28 to 6. But the Patriots say they expect a better game out of the Ponies, who have allowed under 7 points per game in the 5 weeks since. The big key will be containing Brandon Miller, the W-A-O senior who carried 34 for times for 183 yards in their section championship win over North Central.

