Win-E-Mac Baseball Ends Season as 8A Runner-up with Losses to Red Lake County

Win-E-Mac baseball entered Thursday’s championship series at BSU needing just one win to secure their first section title in 23 years. The only thing standing in their way was Red Lake County, a team the Patriots beat in the semifinals 7-4 this past Saturday.

The Pats fell 8-0 to the Rebels in Game 1, forcing a winner-take-all title game immediately after. Win-E-Mac ultimately fell 11-1 in five innings in Game 2, finishing the season as the Section 8A runner-up.