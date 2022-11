Click to print (Opens in new window)

Wednesday, November 30 at 7pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Grab a front-row seat to this 1984 Tokyo concert, one of Nelson’s live legendary performances. Filmed at Budokan, the famous martial arts hall, the show features an amazing collection of Nelson’s greatest hits.