Lakeland PBS
Wildlife Officials & Sen. Klobuchar Press For Deer Disease Funding

Shirelle Moore
Nov. 26 2018
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota wildlife officials and U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar are pressing Congress for more funding to monitor chronic wasting disease in the deer herd.

Minnesota Public Radio News reports they’re also urging the federal Department of Agriculture to develop a national tracking system for the deer disease as well as standards for transporting deer across state lines.

The Department of Natural Resources says early test results showed hunters in southeastern Minnesota killed at least half a dozen CWD-infected deer this fall.

