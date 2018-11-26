Wildlife Officials & Sen. Klobuchar Press For Deer Disease Funding
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota wildlife officials and U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar are pressing Congress for more funding to monitor chronic wasting disease in the deer herd.
Minnesota Public Radio News reports they’re also urging the federal Department of Agriculture to develop a national tracking system for the deer disease as well as standards for transporting deer across state lines.
The Department of Natural Resources says early test results showed hunters in southeastern Minnesota killed at least half a dozen CWD-infected deer this fall.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
Thanks Chris! Glad you enjoyed it. Great season for Bemidji.... Read More
Thank you for all of your fabulous coverage of Bemidji High School Sports!!!... Read More
Thank you for what you and you and Kristi have done for our racing family here a... Read More
It was wonderful being able to participate in such a worthy cause... Read More