DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Wildlife Month Appreciation Photo For June 21 – Prairie Chickens

Lakeland News
Jun. 22 2017
Leave a Comment
Lakeland News
Contact the Author Lakeland News
news@lptv.org

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Vince Quest said

Congrats to Minute59. Escape rooms are fantastic and I hope they have lasting su... Read More

Terry Berczyk said

Ummm. Get rid of the picture of the Valley Pools truck - as it has nothing to do... Read More

Jessah? said

The best thing about getting shot in the buttocks is they give you all the ice c... Read More

Charles Parson said

LPTV should have been collecting a substantial fee from BSU just to justify thei... Read More

Latest Story

June Dairy Days Takes Over Baxter

It’s June Dairy Month, which means it’s time to moooove on over to the annual June Dairy Days event, put on every year by the Crow Wing County
Posted on Jun. 21 2017

Latest Stories

June Dairy Days Takes Over Baxter

Posted on Jun. 21 2017

Regional Fur Trade Era Reenactment Brings In History Buffs

Posted on Jun. 21 2017

Good Food, Good Life, 365 - Red Potato Avocado Salad

Posted on Jun. 21 2017

Brainerd High School Yearbook Investigation Is Complete

Posted on Jun. 21 2017

Bemidji State University To Improve Nursing Workforce Diversity Through Grant

Posted on Jun. 21 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.