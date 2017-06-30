DONATE

Wildlife Appreciation Month Photo For June 29 – Trumpeter Swans

Jun. 29 2017
By the 1880s, trumpeter swans had disappeared from Minnesota. In fact, there were only 69 left in the entire lower 48 states. In 2015, however, it was reported that the estimated population of trumpeter swans in Minnesota had grown to 17,000. So how did the population grow so much, and who was behind the restoration efforts?

Follow these links to find out the answers:

MnDNR – Trumpeter swan restoration project

Star Tribune – Trumpeter swans trending well in Minnesota

