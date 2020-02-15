Wildflower Chocolate Opens Its Doors To Shoppers On Valentine’s Day

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Wildflower Chocolate in Nisswa is a working confectionery kitchen that outsources their assorted chocolates to local retailers, but in celebration of Valentine’s Day, they opened their doors to shoppers for just one day.

Wildflower Chocolate uses local retail partners as a way to get their products out to the community, along with locally sourced ingredients and recyclable packaging. Owners plan to host the Nisswa Chocolate Walk in late Spring to raise money for the Nisswa school garden project and outreach program.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today