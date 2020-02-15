Lakeland PBS

Wildflower Chocolate Opens Its Doors To Shoppers On Valentine’s Day

Chantelle Calhoun — Feb. 15 2020

Wildflower Chocolate in Nisswa is a working confectionery kitchen that outsources their assorted chocolates to local retailers, but in celebration of Valentine’s Day, they opened their doors to shoppers for just one day.

Wildflower Chocolate uses local retail partners as a way to get their products out to the community, along with locally sourced ingredients and recyclable packaging. Owners plan to host the Nisswa Chocolate Walk in late Spring to raise money for the Nisswa school garden project and outreach program.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

