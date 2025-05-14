Wildfires in St. Louis County Burn More Than 20,000 Acres

Three large wildfires in St. Louis County have burned more than 20,000 acres, and at least 100 buildings have been affected.

The Camp House fire started near Brimson on Sunday afternoon and as of Tuesday morning had grown to nearly 12,000 acres. The Jenkins Creek fire was discovered southeast of Hoyt Lakes and has burned around 7,000 acres, and the Munger Shaw fire was reported late in the afternoon on Monday and had burned around 1,300 acres as of Tuesday afternoon.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to those impacted,” said St. Louis County Sheriff Gordon Ramsay in a video update posted to Facebook on Tuesday morning. “The area around the Brimson Fire, Highway 44, has been devastated by this fire—a lot of property loss and whatnot.”

Gov. Walz, who has called in the National Guard to help with the Camp House fire, said at a press briefing Tuesday that all three of the fires are 0% contained. St. Louis County officials say additional air support was called in Tuesday to help, and Sheriff Ramsay is urging people to stay away from closed areas.

“Do not cross any road closure signs; that is illegal,” he emphasized. “We have had a number of people that have gotten in the way of firefighting because they are just simply going to look at the fire. And if you go around one of those signs, be prepared to get a ticket. We want to make sure that these firefighters are allowed to do their job without having people get in the way that are just interested in seeing what’s going on.”

Sheriff Ramsay also says wood bridges in areas with the fires have burned. Access on some roads has been impacted by that, and also by trees that have burned and have fallen down across the roads.