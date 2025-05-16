Wildfires in Northeast Minnesota Remain Uncontained, Burn Over 47,000 Acres

Firefighters are making progress on three wildfires in northeastern Minnesota, but none have yet to be contained.

Higher humidity, cooler temperatures, and rain have helped keep the fires from growing. The biggest concern at this time is the Jenkins Creek fire southeast of Hoyt Lakes. A revised estimate from infrared drones puts its size at around 15,500 acres.

“That is our biggest concern right now,” said St. Louis County Sheriff Gordan Ramsay. “Firefighters have been reallocated from some of the other fires to help out with that fire because of the growth. It remains the biggest fire of the three, and our concerns there are, again, this afternoon with those winds, if they do blow toward populated areas people should be on alert.”

He continued, “Fire experts are telling us that the distance between Hoyt Lakes and the tip of that fire is about six-and-a-half to seven miles. They said even with extreme winds blowing toward Hoyt Lakes that it would not reach Hoyt Lakes within 24 hours. That is according to the fire experts.

That fire remains uncontained, as do the other two. The Camp House fire is listed at right around 15,000 acres, while the Munger Shaw-Three Lakes Road fire is at 1,700 acres.