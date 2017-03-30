Wildfire Season Just Around The Corner

With almost all of the snow now gone, fire fighters are preparing for another busy season of wildfires. Even though there is still some moisture left in the ground, warm dry conditions can dry out the landscape quickly meaning it could take very little to ignite a large scale fire.

Large areas such as a field filled with tall dead grasses can be a key fuel source for a wildfire, that is why experts say its best to take precautions and follow the rules.

Last year the area saw 96 wildfires, which is considered by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to be slightly below average. With warm dry conditions expected, burning restrictions are planned to be put in place in the near future.

While some wildfires are caused by Mother Nature, the vast majority are caused by human actions.

If you choose to burn after restrictions are put in place and a wildfire ignites, the person who did the burning could be held responsible for all the expenses in putting out the fire.

Burning permits are currently available for the Lakeland viewing area. If you are looking to burn yard waste, you are asked to visit with your local fire department. No permits are required for a recreational fire pit.