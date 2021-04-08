Lakeland PBS

Wildfire North of Staples Contained After Burning 40 Acres

Chris BurnsApr. 8 2021

The Wadena Sheriff’s County sent out a media release on a wildfire that took place Monday, April 5, in Section 13 of Thomastown Township.

The fire was able to grow due to the extreme dry conditions in the area. Emergency personnel arrived on the scene and began to put out the fire. The homeowner said they were working in their garden that contained patches of overgrown grass and brush. A four-wheeler the residents were using may have caused the grass to ignite when moving it. The homeowner tried to contain the fire before realizing he/she needed the fire department.

The fire spread across 40 acres. The fire was extinguished with the help of several DNR aircraft and heavy equipment from a local contractor. No one was injured in the fire, and no structural damage was reported.

