Wildfire North of Staples Contained After Burning 40 Acres

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Wadena Sheriff’s County sent out a media release on a wildfire that took place Monday, April 5, in Section 13 of Thomastown Township.

The fire was able to grow due to the extreme dry conditions in the area. Emergency personnel arrived on the scene and began to put out the fire. The homeowner said they were working in their garden that contained patches of overgrown grass and brush. A four-wheeler the residents were using may have caused the grass to ignite when moving it. The homeowner tried to contain the fire before realizing he/she needed the fire department.

The fire spread across 40 acres. The fire was extinguished with the help of several DNR aircraft and heavy equipment from a local contractor. No one was injured in the fire, and no structural damage was reported.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today