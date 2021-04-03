Wildfire Near Mentor Now 95% Contained

Click to print (Opens in new window)

State fire officials say the large wildfire near Mentor that was started by a person is now 95% contained.

Firefighters continued maintenance today in the Oxcart Wildfire, which started in dry grassland within the Glacial Ridge National Wildlife Refuge on Monday. Firefighters continued patrolling and mopping up hot spots on the east edge of the fire along U.S. Highway 2.

The fire has now burned more than 12,000 acres, damaging two structures and destroying one. The cost of the damage is $443,000, and there has been one reported injury.

The warm and breezy weather will result in near critical fire weather conditions in that area, but all roads are still open to travel.

