Wildfire in Northeastern Minnesota Now Estimated at 2,000 Acres

A rapidly growing wildfire spotted Sunday around 3 PM in northeastern Minnesota is now estimated at 2,000 acres in size and has even prompted some evacuations.

The wildfire was near Greenwood Lake, about 15 miles southwest of Isabella, in the Superior National Forest. According to an eyewitness, planes were seen scooping up water from nearby lakes and dumping it on the fire.

Superior National Forest has said the cause the Greenwood Fire has not been determined yet.

