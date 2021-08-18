Lakeland PBS

Wildfire in NE Minnesota Grows as Homes are Evacuated

Lakeland News — Aug. 17 2021

Authorities are fighting a northeastern Minnesota wildfire from the air and on the ground following the evacuation of about 75 homes in the Superior National Forest.

The fire was first spotted Sunday near Greenwood Lake. It has now expanded to about 3.1 square miles.

The Minnesota National Guard is assisting in the firefighting efforts. Warm weather and gusty winds are expected to continue for days.

While the fire hasn’t reached the Boundary Waters Canoe Area, the Forest Service has closed a small portion of the Wilderness Area west of Isabella Lake.

