Wildfire In Eckles Township Now 40% Contained

The wildfire that happened in Eckles Township earlier this week is now 40% contained.

Yesterday, fire crews continued to strengthen the containment line around the fire perimeter and mop up hot spots within the burn area to prevent fire spread.

Firefighters will continue to mop up hot spots and patrol the eastern edge of the fire. Crews are using heavy equipment to eliminate smoldering hot spots that persist on the western side. An infrared flight is planned for tomorrow morning to help firefighters locate additional hot spots.

A person is now under investigation, due to the cause of the fire and Radar road is still closed to non-essential traffic.

