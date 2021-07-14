Lakeland PBS

Wildfire in Eckles Township Considered Suspicious

Destiny Wiggins — Jul. 14 2021

Featured Image Photo Credit: Jordan Oelke

The large wildland fire that was reported around 3:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 13, in Eckles Township, is considered to be suspicious in nature.

According to a release, the fire, which quickly spread South due to extremely dry conditions, the Minnesota DNR issued a voluntary evacuation notice to residential areas located south of Jackpine road. The fire had a potential impact to threaten farms and cropland in addition to houses in the area.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a potential source and encourages those to contact their office if you noticed any suspicious activity or vehicles in the area prior to the fire being reported.

This case is still under investigation.

By — Destiny Wiggins

