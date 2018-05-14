Lakeland PBS
Wildfire Conditions Remain High

Josh Peterson
May. 14 2018
Courtesy: Bemidji Fire Department

Despite a few days of rain last week, the Lakeland PBS viewing area remains in high fire danger.

According to Bemidji Fire Chief Dave Hoeffer,the dry grasses and other vegetation mixed with warm temperatures with low humidity and potential windy conditions has kept the fire danger high. As a result, fires will have the potential to spread rapidly on Sunday. Burning restrictions are in place.

Hoeffer says it only takes one spark to start a fire.

Firefighters ask residents to avoid tossing cigarette butts outdoors, dragging chains from vehicles, parking vehicles in tall grass, and grilling over grassy areas.

