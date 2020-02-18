Wild & Scenic Film Festival Coming to Brainerd

Lakeland PBS

Brad Hamilton — Feb. 18 2020

The Wild & Scenic Film Festival, a collection of films which speak to the environmental concerns and celebrations of our planet, is coming to the Tornstrom Auditorium in Brainerd on Saturday, March 21, from 2 to 5 p.m.

The festival is a benefit for the Northland Arboretum and is an extension of their mission of education, recreation and conservation work to inspire people to act on behalf of the environment. The Festival was started back in 2003 by the South Yuba Citizens League, a watershed advocacy group.

Tickets are available at the Arboretum, 14250 Conservation Drive in Baxter. They are $12 in advance and $15 at the door. Tickets for children 10 and younger are $7 in advance and $10 at the door.

Doors open at 1:30 p.m. and shows start at 2 p.m.

Brad Hamilton

By — Brad Hamilton

