Wednesday, May 24 at 7pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Discover Scandinavia’s northern extremes, shaped by fire and ice. Awake under the long polar night, Muskoxen, polar bears, and arctic foxes must navigate the dramatic transformation of their world as it melts into a sleepless rush of life under the midnight sun.