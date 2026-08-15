Wild Rice Season to Open for 2026

The 2026 Wild Rice season opens tomorrow and the Minnesota DNR is reminding harvesters that even though August 15 is the earliest wild ricing date, it is illegal to harvest rice stands until they are fully ripe.

Trying to harvest rice before it is ripe can damage the plants not only for this year, but for years to come. Harvesters are allowed to take wild rice during the harvesting season from August 15 through September 30, but Minnesota’s “Green Rice Law” prohibits the taking of unripe or “green” rice.

Wild rice harvesters must be licensed unless they are residents under 18 who are accompanied by another licensed harvester, or if tribal members have valid tribal identification, they do not need a state wild rice harvesting license.

The full list of rules and regulations can be found on the Minnesota DNR website along with more tips to check how ripe kernels are, and a “wild rice harvesting outlook report” will be updated once the official season starts.