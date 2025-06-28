Jun 30, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Wild Now Play at Grand Casino Arena After New Naming Rights Deal Succeeds Xcel Energy Center

grand casino arena rendering

A rendering of the Grand Casino Arena sign above what is currently the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, MN. (Courtesy: Minnesota Wild)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild will play the upcoming season at Grand Casino Arena, after a naming rights deal with the tribal gaming and hospitality company that succeeds the venue’s original name, Xcel Energy Center.

The Wild’s parent organization, Minnesota Sports and Entertainment, announced on Monday the 14-year agreement with the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe that takes effect on Sept. 3. The tribe operates two casino-resort complexes in east-central Minnesota, north of the Twin Cities.

The arena, which has about 18,000 seats for hockey, opened in 2000 for the Wild’s inaugural season in the NHL on a 25-year naming rights deal with Xcel Energy that expired this summer. The utility provider remains a community and business partner of the club.

In addition to Wild games, the downtown arena in Minnesota’s capital has hosted four NCAA Men’s Frozen Four events, two U.S. figure skating championships, two U.S. gymnastics championships, a Republican National Convention and numerous high school state tournaments, concerts and shows.

