Wild Host First Annual Bass Fishing Tournament

It was a wild scene out on the lake this past weekend as the Minnesota Wild held its first annual Wild on the Water Bass Fishing Tournament at Izaty’s Resort on Mille Lacs Lake, benefiting the Minnesota Wild Foundation.

The tournament featured a Wild Alumni team, led by Keith Ballard and Bill Sherek; a Wild current coaches team, led by Head Coach Bruce Boudreau; and a Wild current players team, led by Jason Zucker.

The tournament began early in the morning and ended in the early afternoon, with the players team coming out on top. Out of the multiple player boats, it was Kyle Rau’s boat that came out on top, with a total combined weight of 13.32 pounds of fish.

While the tournament is fun and relaxing for the organization, the players know the value of doing events in the community.

The festivities lasted through the afternoon, but now with the tents collapsed and the music stopped, the Wild are turning their attention to the upcoming season.