Wi-Fi Provided For Bemidji Families Who Need It For Distance Learning

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Just a week into transitioning to distance learning methods, Bemidji Area Schools is still working hard to make sure every student is well-equipped to succeed.

The district is working with both Midco and Paul Bunyan Communications to provide Wi-Fi services and any necessary equipment for families who do not have the proper tools for students to do their school work via distance learning.

If your family needs this service, you are encouraged to reach out to your student’s school.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today