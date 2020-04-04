Lakeland PBS

Wi-Fi Provided For Bemidji Families Who Need It For Distance Learning

Destiny Wiggins — Apr. 3 2020

Just a week into transitioning to distance learning methods, Bemidji Area Schools is still working hard to make sure every student is well-equipped to succeed.

The district is working with both Midco and Paul Bunyan Communications to provide Wi-Fi services and any necessary equipment for families who do not have the proper tools for students to do their school work via distance learning.

If your family needs this service, you are encouraged to reach out to your student’s school.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

New Application Guidelines For MN Unemployment Benefits

22 Deaths in the State Due to COVID-19

Crow Wing County Hospitals on High Alert After First COVID-19 Cases

Walz: Schools Likely to Stay Closed Through Rest of School Year

Latest Stories

New Application Guidelines For MN Unemployment Benefits

Posted on Apr. 3 2020

22 Deaths in the State Due to COVID-19

Posted on Apr. 3 2020

Bemidji Man Arrested With Over Five Pounds Of Meth

Posted on Apr. 3 2020

Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office Responds To Call For Help

Posted on Apr. 3 2020

Crow Wing County Hospitals on High Alert After First COVID-19 Cases

Posted on Apr. 2 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.