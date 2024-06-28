Who Wore It Best? Bemidji’s Top 6 Sports Jersey’s of This Past Season

Bemidji’s Top 6 Sports Jersey’s is based on the article Which sports team wears the best jersey in Bemidji? from the Bemidji Pioneer written by Sports Editor Jared Rubado.

Rubado polled himself and 11 members of the community with sports connections to answer the widely debated topic of who has the best threads in Bemidji.

“Women’s basketball came out with these black and gold jerseys and I think I tweeted, ‘these are my favorite jerseys in town'”, said Rubado. “And it got met with… ‘really? these are your favorite?’ or ‘Yeah! These are the best.’ And there were just a lot of contrasting opinions.”

So he compiled a list of the 75 different sets of jerseys from Bemidji sports teams this past season.

“I put it on a piece of paper to see what other people think, no matter how wrong their opinions are,” Rubado said with a laugh. “I mean, I think my top five list was the best. Other people look at it and say, ‘What the heck is this guy thinking?’, but it was a really fun project to put together and see where everybody stood on it.”

To see Bemidji’s top 6 sports jersey’s of this past season check out the video. You can also check out the original article on the Bemidji Pioneer’s website.

If you have a jersey within our viewing area that you thinks deserves some recognition, you can email a photo or video of it to [email protected] or reach out on X (formerly known as twitter) to @shotofyaegerIV. If we get enough nominations, we can do a top jerseys of the Lakeland viewing area.