White Sand Lake Rising Water Levels Raises Concerns With Residents

In a month’s time, people will be out on the lakes ice fishing but on White Sand Lake in Baxter, they’re not looking towards that quite yet. Many people who live on the lake are facing a number of issues due to the rising water levels.

Despite above average rainfall this past month, residents believe that the cause of the high water levels is something else.

The rising water levels have already caused problems in many homes, including flooded basements. Residents are also concerned that property values may go down as a result. And if nothing gets done soon, the issue could escalate come spring.

Heinlen says his family has lived on this lake for generations and that the issues are very concerning.