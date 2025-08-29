White Earth Tribal College Employee Charged in Child Sex Solicitation Sting

An employee of White Earth Tribal College is facing multiple felony charges that include soliciting to engage in sexual conduct with someone he thought was a child.

According to court documents, 33-year-old Ryan Frye of Waubun started communicating with someone he thought was a 14-year-old female on July 27 of this year. The girl was actually officers with the Rochester Police Department posing as the 14-year-old, telling Frye within the first few messages they were 14. Frye reportedly responded by sending explicit photos and videos of himself and asking the 14-year-old multiple times to send sexual images of herself.

Conversations like this occurred off and on until August 26, when officers arrested Frye at his place of employment. Officers were able to track Frye’s IP address to a physical address in Ogema and learned that Frye was the person who utilized the phone number associated with the social media account. While being arrested, Frye reportedly admitted to sending the explicit images and videos.

Frye now faces three felony charges:

Solicit Child or Believe to be a Child Through Electronic Communication to Engage in Sexual Conduct

Engage in Electronic Communication Relating or Describing Sexual Conduct with Child

Distribute via Electronic Communication Material that Relates/Describes Sexual Conduct to a Child

Each charge carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both.