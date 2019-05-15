Lakeland PBS
White Earth Sues Drug Companies Over Opioid Crisis

May. 15 2019

WHITE EARTH, Minn. (AP) — The White Earth Band of Ojibwe in Minnesota is joining the long list of plaintiffs suing drug companies over the opioid crisis.

A complaint filed in U.S. District Court says the tribe filed the lawsuit for the public health and safety of its members and to recover money spent because of false, deceptive and unfair marketing.

KFGO reports the tribe says 28 percent of Minnesota babies born addicted to opiates are Native American even though Native Americans account for just 2 percent of the state’s population.

About 2,000 local governments, along with unions, hospitals and Native American tribes are suing various industry players including drug makers, distributors and pharmacies.

