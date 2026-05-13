May 13, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

White Earth Police Execute Search Warrants, Seize Controlled Substances

The White Earth Tribal Police Department seized a large amount of controlled substances after executing three consecutive search warrants in the village of White Earth, the village of Naytahwaush, and the Roy Lake area. That’s according to a press release from the department.

Child welfare reports are also being forwarded to Indian Child Welfare, and more arrests are expected as the investigation continues. Those are the only details that have been released at this point.

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