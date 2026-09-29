White Earth Police Asking for Public’s Help in Locating Missing Man

The White Earth Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 50-year-old man.

Ryan Lee Stevens is from Rice Lake and was last seen in the Jackson Lake/Triangle Road area. He was said to be wearing a green sweatshirt and shorts.

If you have seen Stevens, know where he may be, or have any information about his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the White Earth Police Department at 218-983-3281 or call 911.