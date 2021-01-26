White Earth Nation Raises Minimum Wage to $16 Per Hour

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The White Earth Nation has passed a $16-per-hour minimum wage for its workers. This is designed to attract and retain those working in White Earth-owned commercial entities, gaming, and those within tribal government.

Alan Roy, Secretary-treasurer of the White Earth Nation, says that this choice was a value-based decision as much as a financial one for White Earth members. He says it was a decision that took a long time but will be worth it for the over-250 workers it will affect.

The new minimum wage will take effect on March 26 of this year.

