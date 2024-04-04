White Earth, Mille Lacs, Leech Lake Release Primary Election Results

Members from White Earth Nation, the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, and the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe voted in tribal council primary elections this week, and the results are in.

White Earth voters narrowed a field of four Chairperson candidates down to two: incumbent Michael Fairbanks and Eugene “Umsy” Tibbetts, where Fairbanks got 46.21% of the vote and Tibbetts had 42.49%. There was no primary needed for the District III Representative seat because incumbent Cheryl “Annie” Jackson and challenger Laura Lee Erickson were the only two people to file in that election.

There were two primaries for the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe. The Chief Executive race shows Virgil Otis Wind and Samuel Archie Moose as the two candidates with the most votes. Wind, the present District I Representative, received 67.44% and Moose, the current Commissioner of Administration, got 30.64%. They will move on to fill the position vacated by longtime incumbent Melanie Benjamin, who is not seeking re-election.

In the Mille Lacs District I Representative primary, Valerie Sam-Harrington and Carolyn Beaulieu received the most votes (with 28.32% and 27.85% respectively) and move on to the general election.

The Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe also had two primaries. The Chairperson race included 10 candidates, and according to certified results, incumbent Faron Jackson Sr. and Gerald White were the two with the most votes. Jackson had 36.87% and White received 18.88%.

Meanwhile, the District III Representative primary for Leech Lake had 13 candidates. Leon Staples Jr., with 25.00% of the vote, and Glen “Tuffy” Fisher, who got 18.80%, move on to the general election as the top vote-getters. Both primaries narrowed the candidates down to two in each race.

The primary elections were for Minnesota Chippewa Tribe members, and the general elections are now set for June 11. Red Lake Nation is not an MCT member, and their tribal election is scheduled for May 15.