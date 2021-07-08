White Earth Man Sentenced to 17 Years For Sexual Abuse of a Minor
A White Earth man was sentenced to 205 months in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release for sexually abusing a minor.
According to court documents, between April 2018 and October 2018, within exterior boundaries of the White Earth Indian Reservation, Evan James Oppegard, 33, engaged in sexual acts with a minor. Oppegard also admitted to sending sexually explicit communications to and soliciting sexual acts with, the minor via Facebook.
This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the White Earth Police Department, the Mahnomen County Sheriff’s Office, and the FBI.
