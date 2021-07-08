Lakeland PBS

White Earth Man Sentenced to 17 Years For Sexual Abuse of a Minor

Destiny Wiggins — Jul. 8 2021

A White Earth man was sentenced to 205 months in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release for sexually abusing a minor.

According to court documents, between April 2018 and October 2018, within exterior boundaries of the White Earth Indian Reservation, Evan James Oppegard, 33, engaged in sexual acts with a minor. Oppegard also admitted to sending sexually explicit communications to and soliciting sexual acts with, the minor via Facebook.

This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the White Earth Police Department, the Mahnomen County Sheriff’s Office, and the FBI.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Destiny Wiggins

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.