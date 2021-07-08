White Earth Man Sentenced to 17 Years For Sexual Abuse of a Minor

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A White Earth man was sentenced to 205 months in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release for sexually abusing a minor.

According to court documents, between April 2018 and October 2018, within exterior boundaries of the White Earth Indian Reservation, Evan James Oppegard, 33, engaged in sexual acts with a minor. Oppegard also admitted to sending sexually explicit communications to and soliciting sexual acts with, the minor via Facebook.

This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the White Earth Police Department, the Mahnomen County Sheriff’s Office, and the FBI.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today