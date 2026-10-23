Oct 22, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

White Earth Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Meth Possession, Intent to Distribute

A White Earth man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for possession and intent to distribute 900 grams of methamphetamine.

51-year-old Dominic LaFriniere was sentenced in U.S. District Court on Thursday with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, law enforcement began investigating LaFriniere’s controlled substance distribution activities in 2022. In April of 2024, law enforcement tracked the defendant and observed him traveling to Minneapolis.

White Earth Tribal Police Department officers stopped LaFriniere as he returned to the White Earth Indian Reservation from Minneapolis and seized his truck. Investigators searched the truck and found 900 grams of methamphetamine hidden inside a hollowed-out log and 60 grams of cocaine hidden inside of a rolled-up carpet.

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