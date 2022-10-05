White Earth Man Received 10 Year Prison Sentence for Assault of a Minor

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A White Earth man has been sentenced to 120 months in prison for the 2020 assault of a child on the White Earth Reservation.

According to the press release, Edward Duane Fairbanks, 30, assaulted the victim on July 8th, 2020. Fairbanks reportedly shoved the child, who was under Fairbanks’ care, into a table intentionally. The child sustained serious injuries as a result. After being taken to the hospital, doctors diagnosed the child with a large skull fracture and a subdural hematoma. In order to relieve pressure from the brain, the victim underwent a craniectomy.

On July 2, 2022, Fairbanks pleaded guilty to one count of assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

The White Earth Police Department, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Mahnomen County Sheriff’s Office, and FBI Headwaters Safe Trails Task Force all assisted in the investigation of this case.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today