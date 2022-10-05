Lakeland PBS

White Earth Man Received 10 Year Prison Sentence for Assault of a Minor

Mary BalstadOct. 5 2022

A White Earth man has been sentenced to 120 months in prison for the 2020 assault of a child on the White Earth Reservation.

According to the press release, Edward Duane Fairbanks, 30, assaulted the victim on July 8th, 2020. Fairbanks reportedly shoved the child, who was under Fairbanks’ care, into a table intentionally. The child sustained serious injuries as a result. After being taken to the hospital, doctors diagnosed the child with a large skull fracture and a subdural hematoma. In order to relieve pressure from the brain, the victim underwent a craniectomy.

On July 2, 2022, Fairbanks pleaded guilty to one count of assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

The White Earth Police Department, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Mahnomen County Sheriff’s Office, and FBI Headwaters Safe Trails Task Force all assisted in the investigation of this case.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

Three Defendants Plead Guilty for Roles in 2019 Red Lake Murder and Assault

Red Lake Man Sentenced to Nearly 20 Years in Prison for Rape

Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest Brainerd Man Following Pursuit

In Focus: 1st Annual Anishinaabe Art Festival Being Held in Bemidji

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.