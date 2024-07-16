White Earth Joins Lawsuit to Defend EPA Rule on Tribal Water Rights

White Earth Nation is joining a legal effort to defend the Environmental Protection Agency’s rule that mandates states to consider the treaty rights of water-dependent tribal nations in their water management decisions.

The EPA rule, established to ensure that states consider the potential impacts on tribal waters when permitting activities that may affect water quality, has faced opposition from various interest groups.

Attorneys general from 12 states have sued to invalidate the rule, arguing that it overly burdens state authorities. But White Earth Nation contends that this rule is crucial for safeguarding the water rights and health of tribal communities.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court, seeks to uphold the EPA rule against challenges that aim to weaken the protections it affords to tribal nations. White Earth Nation joins the Native American Rights Fund, Earthjustice, and a coalition of tribal governments in this legal battle.