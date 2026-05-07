White Earth Address Community Concerns With State of the Nation Event

The “White Earth State of the Nation Address” took place in Mahnomen earlier today, where community members heard from the tribal council about happenings around the White Earth Reservation. The public learned about upcoming land and building changes around the area and new programs such as revised elder access to free meals. Chairman Michael Fairbanks also spoke about access to affordable healthcare, and how the tribe is looking for more outside funding for healthcare due to IHS only covering 30% of costs in the region. District representatives all spoke to the crowd, and the Address finished with a message to tribal youth.

“Lastly, we want to encourage you guys all to make sure you pursue your education and take time to find the world that’s right for you.” said District III Representative Laura Lee Erickson, “Whether it’s a two year college or a four year college or other training, there are many options to build a bright future. There’s still a lot of important work for us to be done, but we’ve made a lot of progress. But we remain committed to continuing this journey, addressing the ongoing needs, building on the foundation we have set for you. And it wins for the community, for your trust and support. And together, we’ll continue to build stronger communities.”

The entire “State of the Nation” event can be found at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_5jI67zWV6E.