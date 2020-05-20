Lakeland PBS

When Will Minnesota Bars & Restaurants Be Allowed To Offer Sit-Down Service?

Destiny Wiggins — May. 20 2020

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota bars and restaurants will learn Wednesday when they might be able to reopen for sit-down service under restrictions meant to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Many eating establishments across Minnesota have been trying to stay alive with takeout and delivery service since Gov. Tim Walz ordered them to close in mid-March, putting tens of thousands of employees out of work. On Tuesday, Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove provided a preview of what the new conditions might look like.

Grove tweeted that there would be “phased plans” for bars, restaurants and other “places of public accommodation” — a broad term the administration has used to includes theaters, sporting venues, museums and other attractions. Key public health factors important in reopening decisions include how close people are to each other, how long people are in proximity with each other, and whether people can effectively practice social distancing in that setting, Grove tweeted.

Walz last week announced that he would let his stay-at-home order expire Monday and replace it with a “Stay Safe MN” safety regimen, which allowed retailers to start reopening this week. He also directed his cabinet to come up with ways to safely reopen bars, restaurants and hair salons starting June 1.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

38 Cases of COVID-19 in Crow Wing County

6 Dead from COVID-19 in Itasca County

Crow Wing County Hosts Meeting Regarding Bar and Restaurant Reopenings

Bemidji High School to Hold Graduation With Vehicle Procession

Latest Stories

Lake Country Cares Business Webinar

Posted on May. 20 2020

38 Cases of COVID-19 in Crow Wing County

Posted on May. 20 2020

Bedford Named Provost and VP For Academic Affairs at BSU

Posted on May. 20 2020

Walz Signs Bill Stopping Farm Foreclosures Until December For Those in Mediation

Posted on May. 20 2020

6 Dead from COVID-19 in Itasca County

Posted on May. 20 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.