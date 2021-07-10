When Will Children Be Eligible for a COVID-19 Vaccine?

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The general population of children between the ages of six months to 11 years old is still not eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. But that could be changing soon.

On May 10, the Food and Drug Administration expanded the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer vaccine to include adolescents as young as 12 years old. Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are undergoing clinical trials for children between the ages of six months to 11 years old, but testing vaccines in younger children can generally take longer.

Data from the trials is expected to be announced sometime in September.

