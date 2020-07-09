What Will School Look Like For K-12 Students in the Fall?
While other states such as Florida have already decided that schools will be open for K-12 students in the fall, Minnesota is still coming up with a decision.
The Minnesota Department of Education has encouraged school districts to prepare for three models of schools reopening: in-school learning, distance learning, and a hybrid approach.
Bemidji Area Schools Superintendent Tim Lutz is awaiting a decision on which system the school district will resume operations under, which the Department of Education will announce later in July.
