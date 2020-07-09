Lakeland PBS

What Will School Look Like For K-12 Students in the Fall?

Destiny Wiggins — Jul. 9 2020

While other states such as Florida have already decided that schools will be open for K-12 students in the fall, Minnesota is still coming up with a decision.

The Minnesota Department of Education has encouraged school districts to prepare for three models of schools reopening: in-school learning, distance learning, and a hybrid approach.

Bemidji Area Schools Superintendent Tim Lutz is awaiting a decision on which system the school district will resume operations under, which the Department of Education will announce later in July.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

Jack Pine Brewery Enforces Safety Measures to Prevent Another Statewide Closure

Beltrami County 4-H Summer Showcase To Be Hosted Virtually

BSU Releases Statement About Positive COVID-19 Cases on Campus

“Rec On The Go” Adds Bonus Boxes for Parks and Recreation Month

Latest Stories

Jack Pine Brewery Enforces Safety Measures to Prevent Another Statewide Closure

Posted on Jul. 9 2020

Minnesota Driver's Manual Updated After Anniversary Of Philando Castile's Death

Posted on Jul. 9 2020

Beltrami County 4-H Summer Showcase To Be Hosted Virtually

Posted on Jul. 9 2020

Good Food, Good Life, 365 - White Bean Salad with Parsley and Tarragon

Posted on Jul. 8 2020

BSU Releases Statement About Positive COVID-19 Cases on Campus

Posted on Jul. 8 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.