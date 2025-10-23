The Charles A. Weyerhaeuser Museum in Little Falls is currently undergoing riverbank restoration work to prevent erosion from the Mississippi River that could affect the structural integrity of the building.

The museum, located within Charles A. Lindbergh State Park, sits directly on the Mississippi River. Twice within the last 10 years, the museum has experienced dramatic rain storms that put the banks which the building sits on in an unsafe state, leading to the renovations currently underway.

“We’re hoping it’s very long-term because we went through several plan ideas before we got to this proposal,” said Mike Worcester, Morrison County Historical Society Executive Director. “Our hope is to just continue the stability of the riverbank because Mother Nature wins in the end, and our goal is to make sure that that winning doesn’t take quite as long as it has seemed like the last couple of years.”

The museum will remain open during construction from Wednesday to Friday from 10 to 4 and Saturdays from 10 to 3.