Weyerhaeuser Museum in Little Falls to Reopen

The Charles A. Weyerhaeuser Memorial Museum will reopen to the public on Thursday, June 3 for walk-ins.

After operating on a by-appointment only basis since February, museum hours will be Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 11 AM until 5 PM through the summer, according to a release.

Wednesdays will be available by appointment for researchers and visitors to the exhibits. Researchers group tours of 10 or more are encouraged to call ahead so staff can prepare for their visit.

According to the release, those who have not yet been fully vaccinated will be required to wear a mask in the museum. Museum staff have all been fully vaccinated.

