Lakeland PBS

Weyerhaeuser Museum in Little Falls to Reopen

Nick UrsiniJun. 1 2021

The Charles A. Weyerhaeuser Memorial Museum will reopen to the public on Thursday, June 3 for walk-ins.

After operating on a by-appointment only basis since February, museum hours will be Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 11 AM until 5 PM through the summer, according to a release.

Wednesdays will be available by appointment for researchers and visitors to the exhibits. Researchers group tours of 10 or more are encouraged to call ahead so staff can prepare for their visit.

According to the release, those who have not yet been fully vaccinated will be required to wear a mask in the museum. Museum staff have all been fully vaccinated.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Nick Ursini

Related Posts

In Focus: St. Francis Music Center Hosts First Concert in 2021

Crow Wing County Government Buildings Reopen to the Public

Lamplighter Community Theatre in Staples Ready to Reopen

New Investigator Brought in on Terry Brisk Murder Case

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.