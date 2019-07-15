Lakeland PBS
Westbound Highway 210 In Brainerd Remains Closed

Jul. 15 2019

Due to a washout from heavy rains last night, the Westbound Highway 210 in Brainerd is closed at the Mississippi River bridge, according to a release from the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Currently, there’s a 10-foot hole just east of the westbound bridge approach, MnDOT will be onsite inspecting the area to figure out an emergency repair plan.
MnDOT said it will take several days to repair.

Westbound Highway 210 is closed between Fourth Street N. and Fourth Street NW. There’s a detour sign in place along Fourth Street N, Laurel Street, and Fourth Street NW.

MnDOT recommends that people use Business Highway 371 S. Sixth Street and Highway 371 to cross the Mississippi River to navigate through the Baxter and Brainerd area.

The city of Brainerd is also reconstructing College Drive. The College Drive bridge is closed and traffic is detoured using Laurel Street bridge.

For current road conditions in central Minnesota, including the closure status of Highway 210 go to www.511mn.org.

Malaak Khattab

