West Fraser Forest Products Near Bemidji Fined for Air Permit Violations

A forest products facility located just west of Bemidji has been fined for air permit violations.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency reports it has fined West Fraser Forest Products $24,750 for exceeding the total amount of hazardous air pollutants allowed by the air permit for the company’s Solway facility from January 2024 to January 2025.

In addition to the fine, the MPCA is requiring the company submit a permit application with a higher limit for total hazardous air pollutants. The company must also submit a plan to stay in the current permit limit until a new permit is issued.

In January 2026, West Fraser had been fined $15,250 for submitting carbon monoxide and nitrogen oxide performance tests more than 100 days late and exceeding its hazardous air pollution limits from March 2023 to November 2023.