Apr 13, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

West Fraser Forest Products Near Bemidji Fined for Air Permit Violations

west fraser forest products solway thumbnail

The West Fraser Forest Products facility in Solway. (Screenshot: Lakeland News)

A forest products facility located just west of Bemidji has been fined for air permit violations.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency reports it has fined West Fraser Forest Products $24,750 for exceeding the total amount of hazardous air pollutants allowed by the air permit for the company’s Solway facility from January 2024 to January 2025.

In addition to the fine, the MPCA is requiring the company submit a permit application with a higher limit for total hazardous air pollutants. The company must also submit a plan to stay in the current permit limit until a new permit is issued.

In January 2026, West Fraser had been fined $15,250 for submitting carbon monoxide and nitrogen oxide performance tests more than 100 days late and exceeding its hazardous air pollution limits from March 2023 to November 2023.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

anthony wittner thumbnail

04-13-2026

Crime

Level 3 Offender Being Released, Moving to Cass Lake Area

reforest bemidji logo sqk

04-10-2026

Community

Reforest Bemidji Announces All Free Tree Seedlings Have Been Reserved

mndot thumbnail

04-10-2026

Education & Government

Next Phase of Highway 10 Expansion Project Through Wadena Set To Begin

reed olson district 2a campaign kick off thumbnail 2

04-10-2026

Education & Government

District 2A Candidate Reed Olson Hosts 2026 Campaign Kick-Off