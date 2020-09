Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

September 26 at 7 pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

First Nation indigenous Hip Hop artists in Canada lead an effort to right long-standing social injustices, heal personal traumas, and preserve their cultures, in a cutting edge and poignant look at how Hip-Hop plays an important role in transforming the lives of both musicians. their audiences and communities.