Wells Technology of Bemidji to Expand Wells Academy at New Redby Facility

Emma HudziakNov. 10 2021

On Wednesday, Wells Technology of Bemidji had their ribbon cutting ceremony for their new Oshkiimaajitahdah facility in Redby to expand the Wells Academy CNC machinist training program, in order to better serve the Native American community of the Red Lake Reservation.

In past years, Wells Technology, a small minority Native American-owned manufacturing business, has supported an innovative non-profit job skills training program called Wells Academy, located in Bemidji. This year, Wells Academy is using a new “thinking different” approach by expanding job training with some pretty incredible employment opportunities.

Founder and President of Wells Technology Andy Wells says, that he could not have done this alone. It took many people for this facility and opportunity to come together. One of those was Eugene StandingCloud, Assistant Executive Director of Oshkiimaajitahdah.

Classes started November 1st, and trainees will go on for a full year. More information can be found at the Oshkiimaajitahdah website.

By — Emma Hudziak

