Wellness In The Woods Offering Recovery Action Plan For Those Who Need Mental Health Services
Wellness In The Woods is an organization that focuses on creating mental health services for people in rural Minnesota. In order to stay connected during this difficult time, participants are working on personalized wellness plans virtually.
Graduates of the Wellness Recovery Action Plan will receive six months of additional support in a virtual venue at no cost. More information is at mnwitw.org.
