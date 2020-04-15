Lakeland PBS

Wellness In The Woods Offering Recovery Action Plan For Those Who Need Mental Health Services

Chantelle Calhoun — Apr. 14 2020

Wellness In The Woods is an organization that focuses on creating mental health services for people in rural Minnesota. In order to stay connected during this difficult time, participants are working on personalized wellness plans virtually.

Graduates of the Wellness Recovery Action Plan will receive six months of additional support in a virtual venue at no cost. More information is at mnwitw.org.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

Related Posts

Walz Creating Working Group to Re-open the Economy When Coronavirus Passes

Northwoods Adventure: DNR Cancels 2020 Egg Take Due to COVID-19 Concerns

Local Gyms Find New Ways to Connect With Their Athletes

Sanford Health Deploys Rapid Testing For COVID-19 With Results in 45 Minutes

Latest Stories

MN Legislature Passes 4th COVID-19 Relief Bill and Insulin Affordability Bill

Posted on Apr. 15 2020

Walz Creating Working Group to Re-open the Economy When Coronavirus Passes

Posted on Apr. 14 2020

Northwoods Adventure: DNR Cancels 2020 Egg Take Due to COVID-19 Concerns

Posted on Apr. 14 2020

Local Gyms Find New Ways to Connect With Their Athletes

Posted on Apr. 14 2020

Sanford Health Deploys Rapid Testing For COVID-19 With Results in 45 Minutes

Posted on Apr. 14 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.