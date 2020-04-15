Wellness In The Woods Offering Recovery Action Plan For Those Who Need Mental Health Services

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Wellness In The Woods is an organization that focuses on creating mental health services for people in rural Minnesota. In order to stay connected during this difficult time, participants are working on personalized wellness plans virtually.

Graduates of the Wellness Recovery Action Plan will receive six months of additional support in a virtual venue at no cost. More information is at mnwitw.org.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today