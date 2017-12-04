DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Wellness Court Earns Innovation Award

Josh Peterson
Dec. 4 2017
Leave a Comment

Through a joint effort of Itasca County, Minnesota’s Ninth Judicial District, and the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe the Itasca County Wellness Court has been named one of the most innovative local government projects in the state.

The Itasca County Wellness Court is one of 25 programs recognized by the Humphrey School of Public Affairs at the University of Minnesota as recipients of its 11th annual Local Government Innovation Awards.

All 25 awardees will be formally recognized at an awards ceremony and reception on Thursday, December 7, at 5 p.m. at the Humphrey School in Minneapolis.

The Itasca County Wellness Court is a multi-jurisdictional court that targets chronic alcohol and drug offenders. The Court combines treatment, sobriety testing, and court monitoring to break the cycle of addiction for offenders. Law enforcement, probation, treatment professionals, prosecutors, defense attorneys, and court officials provide a team approach of guidance and direction to assist individuals in overcoming their addiction and becoming law-abiding citizens. The goals of the Itasca County Wellness Court are to reduce costs associated with chemical use and criminal behavior, reduce criminal behavior and recidivism, enhance public safety, and enhance the well-being of participants.

Ninth Judicial District Court Judge Korey Wahwassuck and Leech Lake Tribal Court Judge Megan Treuer preside jointly over Wellness Court hearings. The Itasca County Wellness Court has served as a model for other states and court systems implementing joint-jurisdiction courts around the country.

“This award is a great honor for our community, and reflects the strong partnership we have formed between Itasca County and the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe,” said Judge Wahwassuck. “Presiding over the Itasca County Wellness Court, I have had the great opportunity to see this program help those struggling with addiction transform their lives and become productive members of our community. Not only is this program resulting in better outcomes in our criminal justice system, it helping to make our community safer and reducing costs for taxpayers.”

The Humphrey School recognized the Itasca County Wellness Court under its “Native Nations” award category. The Itasca County Wellness Court was chosen out of more than 100 projects that applied for the Local Government Innovation Awards. Judge Wahwassuck and Judge Treuer will accept the award on behalf of the program at the December 7 ceremony.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Leech Lake Band Holds Groundbreaking For New Veterans Cemetery

Two Injured, One Seriously, In Itasca County Crash

Brainerd Man Pleads Guilty To Burglary Charges

Suspect In Itasca County Beheading Found Guilty

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Tashina Branchaud said

The children spent more time in and out of the hospitals. This is a disgrace. Wh... Read More

Karin said

Can't wait to see it!... Read More

scottrab said

People using the road make mistakes, always have and always will. Crashes will a... Read More

Shirelle Moore
Shirelle Moore said

Hello Judy! Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for kids. You can buy them at Iver... Read More

Latest Story

Red Lake Congregation Comes Together After St. Mary’s Church Fire

What was once a historic landmark in Red Lake, in a matter of moments was reduced to a pile of rubble after an early morning fire Saturday. St.
Posted on Dec. 4 2017

Latest Stories

Red Lake Congregation Comes Together After St. Mary's Church Fire

Posted on Dec. 4 2017

New Northern Pike Fishing Regulations Coming In 2018

Posted on Dec. 4 2017

Ohio Woman Thrown From Car in Mille Lacs County Crash

Posted on Dec. 4 2017

Fire Burns St. Mary’s Church In Red Lake

Posted on Dec. 2 2017

BSU Women's Basketball Falls To UMD

Posted on Dec. 2 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.