Welcome Wannigan Welcomes Anglers to Brainerd Lakes
Anglers out on Gull Lake for the fishing opener on Saturday got a special surprise from the Nisswa Chamber of Commerce. The Welcome Wannigan was out on Gull Lake handing out free coffee and donuts to the anglers on their boats.
Each year for the last 59 years the Nisswa Chamber of Commerce has provided fishermen with a cup of coffee and a donuts on the opening weekend of fishing.
Hear from Nisswa Chamber President, Shawn Hansen about what makes this tradition so special.
